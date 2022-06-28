SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University conferred degrees upon 520 student.
The following local students earned degrees:
• Abigail Miller, of Lewisburg, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
• Andrew Henry, Winfield, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
• Austin Gerlinski, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science, business administration.
• Blake Wray, New Berlin, Bachelor of Science in marketing.
• Danielle Fessler, Lewisburg, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in studio art.
• Danielle Underhill, New Berlin, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in communications.
• Deven Dancy, New Columbia, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
• Emily Criswell, Mifflinburg, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing and English.
• Emily Pelletier, Turbotville, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science.
• Eric Nickles, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
• Gabriella Escobar, Winfield, um laude with a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing and English.
• Joshua Bonner, Winfield, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in marketing.
• Kaleigh McDougle, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience and psychology.
• Keefer Goodspeed, Watsontown, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
• Madelyn Laubscher, Watsontown, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
• Marcos Colon, of Lewisburg, graduated summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in history.
• Megan O’Hara, Lewisburg, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in special education.
• Robyn Cienki, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science in earth and environmental science.
• Ryan Wilson, Lewisburg, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
• Saige Graham, Milton, Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design.
• Tara Dunigan, Winfield, Bachelor of Science in luxury brand marketing and management.
• Tara Gardner, White Deer, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in special education.
• Tiara Garlock, Milton, Bachelor of Arts in communications.
• Trevor Bingaman, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in computer science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.