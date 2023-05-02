Singer Englebert Humperdinck is 87. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 78. Actor David Suchet (TV’s “Poirot”) is 77. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 75. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 73. Actor Christine Baranski is 71. Singer Angela Bofill is 69. Actor Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds,” ″Police Academy”) is 64. Actor Elizabeth Berridge (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 61. Country singer Ty Herndon is 61. Actor Mitzi Kapture (“The Young and the Restless,” “Baywatch”) is 61. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 56. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 51. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 47. Actor Jenna Von Oy (“Blossom”) is 46. Actor Kumail Nanjiani (TV’s “Silicon Valley,” film’s “The Big Sick”) is 45. Actor Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” ″The Office”) is 43. Actor Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”) is 42. Actor Gaius Charles (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Singer Lily Allen is 38. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 37. Actor Kay Panabaker (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Summerland”) is 33.

