Singer Englebert Humperdinck is 87. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 78. Actor David Suchet (TV’s “Poirot”) is 77. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 75. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 73. Actor Christine Baranski is 71. Singer Angela Bofill is 69. Actor Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds,” ″Police Academy”) is 64. Actor Elizabeth Berridge (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 61. Country singer Ty Herndon is 61. Actor Mitzi Kapture (“The Young and the Restless,” “Baywatch”) is 61. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 56. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 51. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 47. Actor Jenna Von Oy (“Blossom”) is 46. Actor Kumail Nanjiani (TV’s “Silicon Valley,” film’s “The Big Sick”) is 45. Actor Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” ″The Office”) is 43. Actor Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”) is 42. Actor Gaius Charles (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Singer Lily Allen is 38. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 37. Actor Kay Panabaker (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Summerland”) is 33.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton teacher charged with endangering welfare of children
- Teacher charged with failure to report suspected abuse
- Former student charged with threatening Lewisburg school
- Erlyn R. Keefer
- Fishing a passion, path to college for Mifflinburg's Rokavec
- Williamsport company announces $22.5M expansion
- Warrior Run school board races dot May ballot
- Central PA All-Star game features plenty of offense
- Guilty as charged
- Penn State wrestling shines at the 2023 U.S. Open
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.