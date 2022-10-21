Hospice of Evangelical
LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical, a comprehensive program that assists patients and their families with physical, emotional, and spiritual needs that may accompany a life-limiting illness, was recently awarded the 5-Star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The rating is part of CMS’ Hospice Compare program that gathers data to assist families in choosing a hospice program for loved ones. The data is compiled from family and caregiver surveys.
The program measures eight key areas: Communication with family, getting timely help, treating patients with respect, emotional and spiritual support, help for pain and symptoms, training family to care of the patient, willingness to recommend, and rating of the Hospice provider.
Hospice of Evangelical scored well in all categories, well above the national and state average, reaching 93 percent or higher in the areas of treating patients with respect, emotional and spiritual support, and willingness to recommend the program to others. In all other categories, Hospice received 80 percent or higher.
“We are extremely proud of the Hospice program and the care our team is able to provide to patients and their loved ones as they transition to needing hospice care,” said Kathy Paul, director of Hospice of Evangelical.
PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — Cheryl Graham has been namedPennDOT District 3’s Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Graham was recently promoted to purchasing agent for District 3. In this role, she provides procurement guidance on county purchases within the district. She is also responsible for purchasing materials and services for the district along with preparing bid packages. In addition, Cheryl coordinates and prepares contracts and purchase orders.
Prior to serving in this role, Graham was the secretary for the Right-of Way (ROW) Unit, where she provided clerical support for the ROW, Outdoor Advertising, Utilities and Railroad, and Planning and Programming units. She also managed customer concerns through PennDOT’s Customer Concern Center. In addition to her daily duties, she provided back up coverage in the reception area as well as the administrative assistant to the district executive, design unit secretary, and training coordinator.
Graham began her career in District 3 as the receptionist and switchboard operator in 2019, where she greeted visitors as well as business partners who visited the District 3 office building. During her time in this position, she took on additional responsibilities.
Graham lives in Muncy, and has a son and daughter, five grandchildren, and raised three nephews.
Green Acres Cattle Company
WATSONTOWN — Green Acres Cattle Company, Watsontown, is a new member of the American Angus Association
The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
