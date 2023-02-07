Author Gay Talese is 91. Former Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., is 88. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., is 71. Comedy writer Robert Smigel is 63. Actor James Spader is 63. Country singer Garth Brooks is 61. Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 61. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 61. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 58. Actor Jason Gedrick is 56. Actor Essence Atkins is 50. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 48. Rock musician Tom Blankenship (My Morning Jacket) is 45. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 45. Actor Tina Majorino is 38. Actor Deborah Ann Woll is 38. NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 34. NHL center Steven Stamkos is 33.
