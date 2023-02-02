Friday, Feb. 3

Boys basketball

Juniata Christian at Meadowbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at

Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at

Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Juniata Christian at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.

High school bowling

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

CMVT at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

College wrestling

Columbia at Bucknell, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 4

Boys basketball

Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at

Meadowbrook, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lourdes Regional at

Meadowbrook, 1 p.m.

Bloomsburg at

Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

District 4 Duals

(at Milton H.S.)

No. 1 Warrior Run vs.

No. 9 Southern, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Lewisburg vs.

No. 2 Benton, 11 a.m.

High school bowling

Milton at Danville, 2 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Army, 1 p.m.

College wrestling

Navy at Bucknell, TBA

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Navy at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

College wrestling

Lehigh at Bucknell, TBA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.