Friday, Feb. 3
Boys basketball
Juniata Christian at Meadowbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at
Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at
Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Juniata Christian at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.
High school bowling
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
CMVT at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
College wrestling
Columbia at Bucknell, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 4
Boys basketball
Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at
Meadowbrook, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lourdes Regional at
Meadowbrook, 1 p.m.
Bloomsburg at
Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
District 4 Duals
(at Milton H.S.)
No. 1 Warrior Run vs.
No. 9 Southern, 11 a.m.
No. 7 Lewisburg vs.
No. 2 Benton, 11 a.m.
High school bowling
Milton at Danville, 2 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Army, 1 p.m.
College wrestling
Navy at Bucknell, TBA
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Navy at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
College wrestling
Lehigh at Bucknell, TBA
