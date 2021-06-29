Minnie and Moo in The Seven Wonders of the World

STORY SO FAR: Minnie and Moo, trying to raise money to help save the farm, have shown the other farm animals The First Wonder of the World, The Presidential Bunion. But the next wonder, The Rock That Never Moves, has disappeared!
Chapter 4: Motherhood and a Hubcap
The animals formed a circle around a large hole in the middle of the road. “The rock was here yesterday,” said Moo.
“Well,” said Hamlet, “it’s gone today!”
“Just like my gift,” Elvis muttered.
“Moo,” said Madge, “are you sure this is the right spot?”
“Hmmm,” said Moo. “If that rock moved, it must have had a very good reason to!”
Bea looked into the hole. “I see little rocks,” she said. “Pebbles.”
“That’s it!” said Moo.
“What’s it?” Madge asked.
“That’s the reason the rock that never moves moved,” Moo declared. “Those aren’t pebbles. Those are baby rocks!”
“So that’s where rocks come from,” said Bea.
“I always wondered,” said Madge.
“That rock was a mother rock,” Moo announced. “She’d been sitting in this hole for a squillion years having those pebbles.”
“I know what that’s like,” said one of the sheep. “I had triplets once.”
“Triplets,” said a pig. “That’s nothing. I had fifteen piglets last spring. Talk about taking a squillion years!”
Soon all the mothers began discussing how long it took to have their children and how grateful they were not to be elephants or mother rocks.
“Whoa, whoa,” said Elvis, looking into the hole. “You’re trying to tell me those are baby rocks? You want me to put a nickel in the donation jar just because you say those are baby rocks? A whole nickel?”
Moo reached into the hole. She took out the smallest pebble and held it gently in her hoof. “Hello, little pebble,” she said.
Madge touched the pebble. “She must’ve just had them,” she said. “This one’s still warm.”
“Isn’t it cute?” said Moo.
“Cute,” said Elvis, picking up another pebble. He rocked the pebble back and forth. “Rock-a-bye, pebble,” he sang, “in the middle of the road, along came a steamroller, sand à la mode.”
All the animals stared at him.
“That’s not funny,” said Bea.
“Put it back,” said Minnie. “Mama might be back any minute.”
“Right,” said Elvis. “Where is she? Getting a snack at the gravel pit?”
Moo put the pebble she was holding back in the hole. “It’s not Mama you have to worry about,” she said.
Elvis rolled his eyes. “Really?” he said.
“Really,” said Moo, pointing to a massive boulder. “That’s Daddy!”
“Whoa,” said Elvis, putting the pebble gently back in the hole. “Just kidding,” he said cheerfully.
Moo leaned closer to Minnie. “Moan,” she whispered.
“OOOHHHHH!” moaned Madame Minnie. “OOOHHHHHH!”
“Madame Minnie is getting vibrations again!” Moo announced. “We must be approaching The Third Wonder of the World, the landing site of a UFO and the hubcap it left behind!”
“Where?” Minnie asked softly.
“To the left,” whispered Moo. “At the edge of Wilkerson’s Woods.”
“OOOOOHHHHHH!” moaned Madame Minnie, waving her arms in the air. “I’m having a vision. I’m having a vision of, of—” Minnie opened one eye and looked at Moo.
“THAT!” shouted Moo, pointing to the ground. “We are standing in the middle of the ancient landing site of an alien spaceship. A squillion years ago, a UFO landed here and stole five pounds of fava beans and a half pound of okra from Mr. Farmer’s garden.”
The animals looked at the garden. They looked at the grass that had been burned away in a large circle.
“WHOA!” they cried.
“This is where Mr. Farmer had his summer burn pile,” Moo whispered to Minnie. “He burned it last week.”
The sheep looked up into the sky. “What if they come back shopping for another pound of fava beans and a half pound of okra?” asked one of them.
Nervously, the sheep moved quickly out of the circle. They gathered under a young pine tree and waited for everyone to move on.
Elvis looked at the sheep and then back at Moo. “I don’t believe it!” he said. “Fava beans . . . maybe. But okra? No way.”
Moo pointed to a garbage can lid that was leaning against a tree. “There is the hubcap it left behind!” she cried.
“That looks like a garbage can lid,” said Elvis.
“If that’s a garbage can lid,” said Moo, “where’s the garbage can?”
Elvis shrugged. “How would I know? Maybe it’s in its nest having wastebaskets.”
“Very funny,” said Minnie. “If Moo says that’s a hubcap from a spaceship, then that’s what it is.”
Elvis started to say something, but Madge interrupted.
“Look at the size of that,” she said. “It’s huge.”
“Of course,” said Moo. “Alien hubcaps are always huge.”
“Not that,” said Madge. “THAT!”
Madge pointed to the ground near the edge of the woods.
“It’s a giant footprint!” said Bea.
“There’s more!” said Madge. “They lead into the woods.”
Everyone was quiet. They stared into the darkness. They listened to the wind moving through the trees.
Minnie winked at Moo. “Good job, Moo,” she whispered. “Those look like real footprints.”
“Minnie,” said Moo softly.
“OOOOHHHHHH,” Minnie suddenly moaned. “I’m getting vibrations! I feel a vision coming on. I see, I see—”
“Minnie,” said Moo again.
“OOOHHHHH!” continued Minnie.
“Minnie!”
“What?”
“I didn’t make those footprints!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.