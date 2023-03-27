Actor Julian Glover is 88. Actor Jerry Lacy is 87. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 83. Actor Michael York is 81. Keyboardist Tony Banks of Genesis is 73. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss is 64. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 60. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 60. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 58. Actor Talisa Soto is 56. Actor Ben Koldyke (“Masters of Sex,” ″How I Met Your Mother”) is 55. Actor Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) is 54. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 53. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (“V,” ″Lost”) is 53. Actor Nathan Fillion (“Castle”) is 52. Singer Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is 48. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 47. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 39. Actor Brenda Song (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”) is 35. Singer Kimbra is 33. Actor Taylor Atelian (“According to Jim”) is 28. Singer Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 23.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Today in History: March 27, 'Godfather' wins best picture
- Celebrity birthdays
- Today in history
- DA warns of 'elaborate' scam
- Mother amends complaint in wrongful death suit
- All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found
- Philadelphia residents warned about chemical spill in river
- Union Pacific 2nd railroad to drop push for one-person crews
Most Popular
Articles
- Charges against Waugaman continue to mount
- State police file multiple felony drug counts
- Animal celebrity to visit Lewisburg theater
- Richard A. Wilver
- The road to recovery
- High School Roundup: Mifflinburg baseball tops Loyalsock
- A passion for the 'City of Joy'
- John G. Huckaby
- Crystal F. Leavens
- Alice A. Snyder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.