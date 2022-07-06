Story hour
LEWISBURG — Children’s Story Hour is held at 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Eberhart family reunion
MIFFLINBURG — The 113th Eberhart family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2, tables 13-27.
Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass and silent auction gift. Free swim for children under age 18.
Historical society holding open house
MILTON — The Milton Historical Society will be holding its monthly open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Cameron House, 5340 PA-405, Milton. Exhibits featuring archival pictures and artifacts from the 1972 flooding surrounding Milton will be on display. WMLP radio station coverage of Hurricane Agnes and its subsequent destruction left in its path and the heroism displayed during that time will be featured in the gallery.
Tours of the Society Home named in honor of James Cameron will be available. The Cameron House is handicapped accessible and there is no admission price.
Heritage event
WATSONTOWN — “An Evening of Songs and Stories about Montour County Heritage with Van Wagner will be held starting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 11, at California Grange 941, 17 California Road, Watsontown.
The event will include food and community exhibits from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a concert by Van Wagner.
Wagner, an agriculture teacher in the Danville Area School District who formerly taught environmental education in the Lewisburg Area School District, has released 31 original albums and published a book, titled “Coal Dust Rust and Saw Dust.”
‘Mark Twain’ to appear at Taber Museum
WILLIAMSPORT — ‘Mark Twain’, as portrayed by Robb Warren, will appear at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, in the museum’s Community Room. The program is free and open to the public.
Robb Warren, a graduate of Lock Haven University started acting at a young age. In 1976 he was in the Bicentennial Pageant at Bowman field. Through high school and college he was in many musicals and acted the lead in many plays. After College he landed a job at Colonial Williamsburg where he was an Historical Interpreter and a Character Interpreter. Roles included Thomas Jefferson whom he has portrayed for over thirty years which included an appearance on “The History Channel.” After retiring from Colonial Williamsburg he moved to Norfolk to work on The Battleship Wisconsin and pursue the role of Mark Twain. He is happy to be coming home to Williamsport to perform once again.
As the afternoon performance coincides with the third Sunday of the month, the museum will be open with free admission.The third Sunday of each month May through October features free admission. The Lecture Series combines the Sunday afternoon programs with Thursday morning Coffee Hours.
Located at 858 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society provides a history of the region with information about Native American culture, frontier exploration, the development of the Pennsylvania canal, immigration during the 19th century, and the logging and lumbering era of the nineteenth century. The Taber Museum also houses the world-class Larue Shempp Model Train Collection. The museum is open for touring 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 until 4 p.m. Sundays. There is ample parking behind the museum and along the street. For further information, please contact the museum at 570.326.3326 or visit our website at www.tabermuseum.org.
Ice cream social
WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Historical Association will be hosting a free community appreciation ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at 109 Main St., Watsontown, to celebrate the association’s new location, the future home of the Watsontown Historical Association Museum and Community Center.
