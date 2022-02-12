As we take another look at some of Mother Nature’s artistry in the form of winter waterfalls, let’s also take a look at getting to these locations and the beautiful winter landscape along some of central Pa.’s roadways.
Driving area roadways during winter provide a whole new perspective. Many people are familiar with some of these spots during the leaf-peeping season, however winter landscapes are just as beautiful. Just taking the drive to some of these spots is worth getting out on a beautiful day, no matter the air temperature or wind chill.
One of my favorite drives is Route 87 north of Montoursville. Once you’ve passed Route 973, the drive meanders alongside Loyalsock Creek, into and out of the Loyalsock State Forest. The surrounding mountains coupled with the views of the river are tough to beat.
Traveling north along Route 87, one of the area’s easiest waterfalls to access can be found along Dry Run Road, Loyalsock State Forest. As you head north and cross into Sullivan County, Dry Run Road is to the right as you see the DCNR maintenance site sign.
Dry Run Road takes you past the DCNR maintenance facility and into the forest. A picnic area is just ahead to the right. Loyalsock State Forest recently posted that a section of this road, along with High Knob Road, is closed, so check prior to leaving if you plan to visit. If the gate is closed, a large parking lot is available just to the left, allowing for a nice hike along Dry Run to the falls.
Once you’ve passed the picnic site, Dry Run Falls is ahead a bit further on the right with a pull-off big enough for several vehicles. Dry Run Falls is a splendid sight year round, and depending on the flow, can be a raucous site with sound bouncing off the surrounding mountains. Even with less flow, it’s quite the sight.
This time of year, it’s amazing. Walls of ice form as water finds its way to the pool below. There’s another unnamed falls just across the gravel road, too. This spectacle is just a short hike up Old Bark Trail. While the trail doesn’t lead you to the falls, it’s pretty easily found just left of the trail as it takes its first right and heads up an old logging grade.
Dutchman Falls, off Route 220 north near Laporte, is easily accessible from the trailhead at the northern terminus of the Loyalsock Trail. While the trailhead is easily accessible, the hike down is rocky and rather steep, so while a short trek, it’s not so easy.
This time of year, extra care is needed because the slope around the falls is steep as well. The view is worth the effort, though. Thrilling any time of year, Dutchman Falls is amazing when frozen.
Cottonwood Falls can be found at Worlds End State Park and is located along Double Run, and the Double Run Trail. The hike is not long and is relatively flat, but rocky. Parking off Route 154 at the chapel area makes this an easier winter outing.
All of these sites are worth visiting any time of the year, especially if you love waterfalls. This time of year requires a bit more planning and consideration, but can provides for an awesome outdoors experience which happens just a few short weeks of the year, if at all.
Plan ahead, and be prepared. But don’t let a little chill of winter deter you from experiencing the winter wonders of Penn’s Woods.
Updated information is available at state park and forest websites, and a call ahead is prudent if recent wintry weather has hit the area.
