In 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
In 1944, during World War II, U.S. troops captured the German city of Aachen.
In 2001, Washington, D.C., postal worker Thomas L. Morris Jr. died of inhalation anthrax as officials began testing thousands of postal employees.
