Actor James Reynolds is 77. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 76. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 74. Singer Patti Austin is 73. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 71. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 69. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 64. Actor Antonio Banderas is 63. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 62. Singer Julia Fordham is 61. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 60. Actor Chris Caldovino is 60. Singer Neneh Cherry is 59. Singer Aaron Hall is 59. Former boxer Riddick Bowe is 56. Actor Sean Blakemore is 56. R&B singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 56. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 55. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 52. Actor Angie Harmon is 51. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 50. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 49. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 44. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 44. Actor Aaron Staton is 43. Actor Ryan Eggold is 39. Actor Charley Koontz is 36. Actor Lucas Till is 33. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 26. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 12.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Michael Lorenzen throws a no-hitter in his home debut with the Phillies, 14th in franchise history
- Weston Wilson played 706 games in the minors. The 28-year-old rookie homered in his first MLB at-bat
- Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
- Today in History: August 10, Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in as Supreme Court justice
- Law and order
- Celebrity birthdays
- Today in history
- Opioid settlement money sustains drug treatment, education
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton's Baugher elementary to be ready for opening day
- 'The Piano Man' stars at Warrior Run band camp
- Transitions urging domestic violence victims to seek help
- Milton author plumbs the depths of experience
- Bucknell declines to comment on specifics of animal cruelty allegations
- Rising from the ground
- Ronald E. Huff
- Catching up with area collegians: Softball
- Home on the move
- Moving to the beat in Lewisburg
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.