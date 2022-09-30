Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Sparks 300

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 4 p.m., USA

--

Series: NASCAR Truck

Race: Chevy Silverado 250

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, FS1

--

Series: IMSA

Race: Petit Le Mans

Track: Road Atlanta (road course, 2.54 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, NBC; 7 p.m., USA

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Marina Bay Circuit (street course, 3.146 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 8 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: YellaWood 500

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBC

