Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Sparks 300
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 4 p.m., USA
--
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: Chevy Silverado 250
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, FS1
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Petit Le Mans
Track: Road Atlanta (road course, 2.54 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, NBC; 7 p.m., USA
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Circuit (street course, 3.146 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 8 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: YellaWood 500
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBC
