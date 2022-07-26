Susquehanna Trail closure
TURBOTVILLE — A portion of the Susquehanna Trail, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, will be closed through Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The segment, between Rovendale Drive and Route 54, is closed to facilitate the rebuild of the Warrior Run School District complex by a contractor. Work will proceed weather permitting.
A detour using Rovendale Drive, Route 44 and Route 54 will be marked.
Lycoming County lane closures
MONTGOMERY — Lane closures will be in place along Interstate 180, and Routes 15 and 220 throughout Lycoming County for a bridge cleaning project.
Between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 through Friday, July 29, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crews will be performing maintenance on bridges between the Clinton County (Route 220) and Northumberland County (Route 180) lines, and between the Union County and Tioga County lines (Route 15). This is a moving operation and motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.
Motorists should drive with caution and may experience delays in travel in the area.
Bridge reconstruction planned
NEW COLUMBIA — A bridge reconstruction project will close a portion of Old Route 15 in White Deer Township, Union County.
On Monday, Aug. 1, Old Route 15 will be closed between White Deer Pike and Park Road while the contractor, Rylind Construction Company, begins the reconstruction project on the bridge carrying Old Route 15 over White Deer Creek.
A detour using Route 15 in Union County and Route 405 in Northumberland and Union counties will be in place for the duration of the project.
Rylind Construction Company is the primary contractor for the $1.1 million bridge reconstruction project.
Work on the project will include removal of the existing deck and beams, substructure repairs, new beams and new deck. The project is expected to be completed in October.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Quilt guild to meet
PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will hold it’s next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the United Methodist Church, 658 Village Rd., Pennsdale.
The meeting will feature a quilter from Williamsport, Linda Aston.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, July 30, Aston will also be teaching a workshop at the church. Pattern will need to be purchased and can be found at Our Generations Quilt Shop in Montoursville.
Sign ups should be made by contacting Sue Keller at 570-916-3131 or smkeller104@gmail.com.
