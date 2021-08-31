MILTON
Score by quarters
Opponent 7 7 6 8 — 28
Milton 14 12 7 6 — 39
TEAM STATISTICS
Milton Opponent
First Downs 10 10
Rushes-Yards 39-314 25-256
Passing 0-1-0 11-24-0
Passing Yards 0 185
Total Yards 314 441
Fumbles-Lost 4-0 3-1
INDIVIDUALS
RUSHING: Doyle 23-158, 3TDs, Minium 12-146 3TDs, Rearick 3-11. PASSING: Minium 0-1-0, 0.
RECEIVING: None.
Milton Black Panthers
8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28
9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia)
9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville)
9-17 at Towanda
9-24 at Central Mountain
10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Mifflinburg)
10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville)
10-15 at Shamokin
10-22 LEWISBURG (TBD)
10-29 at Shikellamy
Warrior Run Defenders
Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)
Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia)
Sept. 10 at Montgomery
Sept. 17 at Central Columbia
Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Hughesville)
Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville)
Oct. 8 at Northwest
Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)
Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel
Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.