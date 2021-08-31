MILTON

Score by quarters

Opponent 7 7 6 8 — 28

Milton 14 12 7 6 — 39

TEAM STATISTICS

Milton Opponent

First Downs 10 10

Rushes-Yards 39-314 25-256

Passing 0-1-0 11-24-0

Passing Yards 0 185

Total Yards 314 441

Fumbles-Lost 4-0 3-1

INDIVIDUALS

RUSHING: Doyle 23-158, 3TDs, Minium 12-146 3TDs, Rearick 3-11. PASSING: Minium 0-1-0, 0.

RECEIVING: None.

Milton Black Panthers

8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28

9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia)

9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville)

9-17 at Towanda

9-24 at Central Mountain

10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Mifflinburg)

10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville)

10-15 at Shamokin

10-22 LEWISBURG (TBD)

10-29 at Shikellamy

Warrior Run Defenders

Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)

Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia)

Sept. 10 at Montgomery

Sept. 17 at Central Columbia

Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Hughesville)

Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville)

Oct. 8 at Northwest

Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)

Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel

Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)

