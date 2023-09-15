Friday, Sept. 15

High school football

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Milton, 7 p.m.

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Meadowbrook at Belleville Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

Meadowbrook at Belleville Mennonite, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Boys soccer

Milton at Hughesville, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Mifflinburg at Danville, 2 p.m.

Lewisburg at Trinity, 3:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Warrior Run, 12:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at East Juniata, 11 a.m.

Lewisburg at Crestwood, noon

Girls volleyball

Lewisburg at Shamokin Tournament, 9 a.m.

Coed golf

Lewisburg Invitational (at Bucknell G.C.), noon

Coed cross country

Milton/Warrior Run at Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational, 9 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

Boys soccer

Grace Prep at Meadowbrook, 5:10 p.m.

Girls soccer

Grace Prep at Meadowbrook, 3:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 6 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Benton, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.

Coed golf

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg (at Frosty Valley), 3:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Lewisburg (at Bucknell G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Boys soccer

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Meadowbrook at Juniata Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Milton at Central Mtn., 7 p.m.

