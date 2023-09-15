Friday, Sept. 15
High school football
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Milton, 7 p.m.
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Meadowbrook at Belleville Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook at Belleville Mennonite, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Boys soccer
Milton at Hughesville, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg at Danville, 2 p.m.
Lewisburg at Trinity, 3:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Warrior Run, 12:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at East Juniata, 11 a.m.
Lewisburg at Crestwood, noon
Girls volleyball
Lewisburg at Shamokin Tournament, 9 a.m.
Coed golf
Lewisburg Invitational (at Bucknell G.C.), noon
Coed cross country
Milton/Warrior Run at Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational, 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
Boys soccer
Grace Prep at Meadowbrook, 5:10 p.m.
Girls soccer
Grace Prep at Meadowbrook, 3:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 6 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Benton, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.
Coed golf
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg (at Frosty Valley), 3:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Lewisburg (at Bucknell G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Meadowbrook at Juniata Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Milton at Central Mtn., 7 p.m.
