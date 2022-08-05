College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Roman Gabriel is 82. Country songwriter Bobby Braddock is 82. Actor Loni Anderson is 77. Actor Erika Slezak is 76. Rock singer Rick Derringer is 75. Actor Holly Palance is 72. Pop singer Samantha Sang is 71. Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 67. Actor-singer Maureen McCormick is 66. Rock musician Pat Smear is 63. Author David Baldacci is 62. Actor Janet McTeer is 61. Country musician Mark O’Connor is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 60. Actor Mark Strong is 59. Director-screenwriter James Gunn is 56. Actor Jonathan Silverman is 56. Country singer Terri Clark is 54. Actor Stephanie Szostak is 51. Retired MLB All-Star John Olerud is 54. Rock musician Eicca Toppinen(Apocalyptica) is 47. Actor Jesse Williams is 42. Actor Brendon Ryan Barrett is 36. Actor Meegan Warner (TV: “TURN: Washington’s Spies”) is 31. Actor/singer Olivia Holt is 25. Actor Albert Tsai is 18. Actor Devin Trey Campbell is 14.
