MILTON — The name “George Floyd” and the phrase “I can’t breathe” rang out across downtown Milton Sunday afternoon, May 31, as more than 100 people gathered for a protest to draw attention to racial inequality, in light of the death of Floyd while in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer.
Frank Manzano, of Milton, worked with several friends to organize the protest. He was thankful to see so many community members turn out.
“You can see all the different nationalities and skin colors,” Manzano said. “They’re coming out to make a change. I’m proud of every single person that came out… The people that weren’t here are against us.”
Both he and Eric Wilt, who was also involved in organizing the event, said it was important that the protest be a peaceful one.
“I am about peace,” Manzano said. “I want this to be resolved peacefully.”
In planning the protest, Wilt said he stressed the importance of it taking place peacefully.
“I said ‘if you want to really make a change in a movement, you have to have a peaceful protest,’” Wilt said.
Shortly after moving to the area in front of the Milton Police Department, Officer Laura Messa found herself among the the group. Manzano said it was a meaningful moment when Messa knelt on the ground in unison with the protestors.
“She had the courage to take that knee,” Manzano said. “It meant the world.”
Two members of the Union County Sheriff’s Department also knelt with protestors.
Manzano criticized officers who refuse to stand in unison with peaceful protestors, noting that he believes it exemplifies a national divide.
The group which organized the protest adopted the name “If Not Us, Then Who?” and held a series of protests throughout the area, including in Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Sunbury and Watsontown.
Watsontown’s protest drew a number of counter protestors.
Watsontown Mayor Russ McClintock said a video which went viral across the nation of a counter protestor yelling profanities and words of hatred is not representative of the community at large.
Manzano was glad the video went viral.
“We need to see the ugly side,” he said. “For the whole world to see (racism) is alive and well and thriving here, it’s something everyone needs to see... How nasty this woman is really gives people a look into the real life of what people have to deal with.
“People don’t believe that in Central Pennsylvania, racism lives here,” Manzano added. “Now, the whole world has seen it. It’s traveled to every side of the world.”
Mifflinburg Pride Event one of many
demonstrations
MIFFLINBURG — An event on Sunday, July 26 along Chestnut St., Mifflinburg in support of LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersexed, Asexual and Allies) issues drew scores of individuals.
Billed as the Mifflinburg Pride Event, the demonstration was held over three hours on what turned into a hot afternoon. It was organized after the owners of Wenger’s Grocery Outlet reportedly put a sign at the entrance to the grocery store to which some had taken offense. The sign has since been removed.
Demonstrators had to register via the websites of the organizing groups, and were assigned corners. Organizers included Green New Deal Lewisburg, If Not Us, Then Who an Mifflinburg against Racism and Hate.
Samantha Smith, of Lock Haven, was at the yellow corner and spread soap bubbles with a wand.
“I’m bisexual,” she said. “It means a lot to me to be out here.”
Mary Ann Williard said she was out to support her many friends in the LGBTQ community. To her, the issues which brought her out on a hot afternoon were a matter of justice.
“This has been going on for decades, a very long time,” Williard said. “Justice for LGBTQ people, people of color and Black Lives Matter. That’s why I’m here.”
Some demonstrators were trained in deescalation techniques, including Eloise Stevens of Lewisburg.
“When people are honking, there is not much we can do except throw a peace sign at them and let them go on,” she said. “It is more when people come up and talk to us.”
Demonstrators wearing face masks lettered with the words If Not Us, Then Who carried an electronic sound box which played a hip-hop track which directed a profanity to President Donald Trump and other selections.
Opposition along Chestnut Street was more visual than vocal and mostly confined to flag-bearing vehicles and signs on street corners. Some signage claimed the protest would not change their minds. Other motorists squealed tires and revved engines as they passed.
A summary harassment charge was filed against Vincent R. Yonai, 47, of Mifflinburg, for a threat against a Williamsport man. Yonai later entered a guilty plea at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.