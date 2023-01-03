Actor Dabney Coleman is 91. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 87. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 84. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 80. Musician Stephen Stills is 78. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 77. Actor Victoria Principal is 73. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 67. Actor Shannon Sturges is 55. Actor John Ales is 54. Jazz musician James Carter is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 51. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 48. Actor Jason Marsden is 48. Actor Danica McKellar is 48. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 47. Singer Kimberley Locke (TV: “American Idol”) is 45. Actor Kate Levering is 44. Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 42. Actor Nicole Beharie is 38. Pop musician Mark Pontius is 38. R&B singer Lloyd is 37. Pop-rock musician Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle (shel) Rae) is 37. Actor Alex D. Linz is 34.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Schools debut new stadiums
- 2022: Major construction projects completed
- New superintendents take helm of area districts
- Area quartet named all-state in football
- HS Roundup: Lewisburg boys roll to big win over Jersey Shore
- Bucknell women fall at Boston University
- Boston University comes from behind to defeat Bison men
- Scoreboard
Most Popular
Articles
- Coroners: Geisinger shooting, fatal crash connected
- Female employee of Geisinger Medical Center shot to death in parking lot
- 'When you're here, you're family'
- James S. Seidel
- Fred F. Murray
- Warrior Run girls prevail in championship game of Winter Classic
- William R. Fetzer
- Learning to dance on air
- Northumberland County deed transfers
- Denise Wright
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.