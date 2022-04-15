Friday, April 15
Boys baseball
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia Tournament, 11 a.m./2 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at South Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Mifflin County, 11 a.m.
Monday, April 18
Boys baseball
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Danville, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
