In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.
In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.
In 1986, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” began the first of 25 seasons in national syndication.
