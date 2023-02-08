Wednesday, Feb. 8
Boys basketball
Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.
Coed bowling
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 3 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Danville at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Navy at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Boys basketball
Warrior Run at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Warrior Run at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Girls basketball
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at Williamsport Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Coed bowling
Midd-West at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
College wrestling
Lehigh at Bucknell, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 11
Boys basketball
Hughesville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Troy, 3:15 p.m.
Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg and Milton at Williamsport Invitational, 9 a.m.
Coed bowling
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Colgate at Bucknell, noon
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
