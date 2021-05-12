Central Oak Heights Music Camp returns
WEST MILTON — Registration discounts for the Music Camp at Central Oak Heights will continue through the end of May.
A safe return for 2021 was recently announced for the camp planned for Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25 at Central Oak Heights (COH), 75 Heritage Drive, West Milton. It will be a “day camp” only with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
The Middle School Day Music Camp for Grades 6, 7 and 8 will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on camp days while the Elementary Music Day Camp for Grades 2,3, 4 and 5 will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. also at COH.
Call Chrisitan Lopez (732-609-6541) for information about the middle school camp or Meg McQue (717-440-4794) for information about the elementary school camp.
Scholarships will also be available. Visit www.centraloakheights.org for more information.
Artists sought for Library Artisan Auction
MIFFLINBURG — Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit their work for Herr Memorial Library’s upcoming Online Artisan Auction. Items will be accepted through May 29.
Interested participants may stop in or call the library at 570-966-0831 to fill out an application.
For the month of June all, submitted art will be listed on an online auction website with some pieces available to view in person at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Proceeds from items sold at the event will be split 50/50 with the artist and the library.
All funds raised will be used at the Herr Memorial Library for new materials, programming and summer quest programs. For additional information visit unioncountylibraries.org/artisanauction or contact the library.
Beer-making lecture at Taber Museum
WILLIAMSPORT — There will be a beer-making talk at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The Lecture Series in the Community Room is sponsored by the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts. All are welcome and there is no charge to attend, but facial covering and social distancing will be required.
The talk will feature Tim Yarrington, a Pennsylvania College of Technology instructor, on “The Piracy of Brewing: How Brewers Exploit Natural Systems for Personal Pleasure and Financial Gain.” The talk is one of several events to highlight the return of the popular Bottles and Brews at the Taber on Friday, August 13.
Call 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org for more information.
Library lists events
McEWENSVILLE — The Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library has announced a schedule of upcoming activities.
The schedule includes:
• Scavenger Hunt Day, Monday, May 24. Pick up a scavenger hunt list, return it to win a prize.
The library will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.
Representatives from Turbotville Borough and Lewis Township are being sought to serve on the library’s board of directors.
Youth Theatre Camp participants sought
LEWISBURG — Participants are now being sought for the Buffalo Valley Youth Theatre Camp, scheduled for Monday, June 28, to Friday, July 9, at St. Mary Street Park, Lewisburg.
Register by calling the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority at 570-524-4774 or email officecoordinator@bvrec.org.
“The 12 Dancing Princesses,” the camp project for kindergarteners through fifth graders, will use theatre games to develop skills and creatively explore as they rehearse. Their performance will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 10.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the camp project for sixth through 11th graders will develop skills through improv games and skill drills. Their performance will be at noon Saturday, July 10.
Concert schedule announced
NEW COLUMBIA — A schedule of concerts to be held throughout June in New Columbia has been announced.
Concerts will be held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at the New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia.
The following will be held: June 1, Odyssey; June 8, Flip Side; June 15, CARTS ‘50s-’60s Sound; June 22, Lucky Afternoon; and June 29, Vaughn and Cindy.
To cover the cost of the music, tickets for a small cheese pizza or hoagie are available for purchase. To order tickets, call 570-568-3960.
Blues Association sets annual festival
HUGHESVILLE — The Billtown Blues Association (BBA) will present its 31st annual festival June 11-13 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
Seventeen bands will perform. The BBA will also continue its onsite camping program for RV’s and tent campers. New this year is the expansion of camping to a Thursday arrival.
Tickets for the event are available online through Brown Paper Tickets and by mail order.
The annual Audition Concert will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, with gates opening at 2 pm for those wanting to attend the Audition Concert and the Friday Festival.
At 6 pm, the official festival activities will begin with The Uptown Music Collective Blues Performance Group.
Other performers will include Nate Myers from Harrisburg, Kat Riggins from Florida and Noah Wotherspoon of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Saturday, June 12, lineup begins with the BBA Audition Concert Solo/duo and band winners. These musicians selected from Friday’s Audition Concert will deliver a full set of blues and move on to eligibility to compete in the Memphis-based International Blues Challenge, IBC.
Saturday Performers will include Mickey Junior of Philadelphia, Lower Case Blues Band from Delaware, the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Cash Box Kings from Chicago, Trudy Lynn ofrom Houston and Rev. Peyton and his Big Damn Band.
Sunday, June 11, festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with the Billtown Gospel Revue.
Sunday performers will include Clarence Spady of Scranton, Jason Ricci, JP Soars, and Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88’s, from Los Angeles.
