(AP) Marcus Mariota provided a bit of magic in a pinch to try to keep the Las Vegas Raiders playoffs hopes alive.
But he couldn’t punch it in on the first possession of overtime and could only watch as a leaky defense gave up another score, sending the Raiders to their fourth loss in five games, 30-27 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
After taking a 6-3 record and legitimate playoff aspirations into a showdown last month with Kansas City, the Raiders (7-7) now appear headed to miss the playoffs for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons.
Raiders starting QB Derek Carr injured his groin while scrambling on a third-down play near the goal line on the second drive of the game.
