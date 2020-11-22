D$

The Southern Columbia football team enters the field ahead of its PIAA Class 2A semifinal against Bishop McDevitt.

 Larry Deklinksi/The News-Item

Boys soccer

PIAA Class 2A Championship

Saturday at Hershey

Lewisburg 6, Deer Lakes 0

Girls soccer

PIAA Class A Championship

Friday at Hershey

Southern Columbia 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

PIAA Class 2A Championship

Saturday at Hershey

Bloomsburg 1, North Catholic 0

Boys football

PIAA Class 2A Semifinal

Saturday at Selinsgrove

Southern Columbia 42, Bishop McDevitt 14; Southern to face Wilmington Saturday in Hershey for the state title

PIAA Class 3A Semifinal

Saturday at Wyomissing

Wyomissing 44, Danville 14; Wyomissing to face Central Valley Friday in Hershey for state title

PIAA Class 4A Semifinal

Friday at Lampeter-Strasburg

Jersey Shore 39, Lampeter-Strasburg 35; Jersey Shore to face Thomas Jefferson Saturday in Hershey for state title

Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.

