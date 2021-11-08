BOSTON, Mass. – The Bucknell women’s soccer team used a goal-scoring resurgence to get back into the top half of the Patriot League standings, but when it came time to play for a trophy, the Bison rode their defense all the way to a championship.
Fourth-seeded Bucknell scored off a corner kick in the 75th minute en route to a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Boston University in the Patriot League championship match on Sunday at sunny Nickerson Field. It was Bucknell’s fourth straight shutout and third in a row in the postseason, and the Bison captured their fifth Patriot League title.
Picked ninth out of 10 teams in the Patriot League preseason poll, Bucknell became the first team to win three Patriot League Tournament games since the league expanded to a six-team format in 2013. Only teams seeded No. 1 or 2 – and thus earning a bye straight into the semifinals – had ever won the title.
The Bison were in contention for the top seed all season but slipped to fourth after a late-season loss at Army in which they conceded two late goals to fall 2-1. They have not allowed a goal since then.
Bucknell now heads to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in team history and first since going in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017. The Bison will find out their NCAA destination at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon during a selection show on NCAA.com. The tournament begins on Friday, Nov. 12.
Bucknell got to the final by posting a 2-0 home win over fifth-seeded Lehigh in a home quarterfinal match, followed a 1-0 road win at second-seeded Navy on Teresa Deda’s overtime goal.
Deda, the Patriot League assist leader, set the winning goal in motion in the final. Deda, who would later be named Patriot League Tournament MVP, served a corner kick from the right side, and with Emilene Parham and others crashing the net, the ball took a touch off a Terriers defender and made it over the goal line.
Boston University sent extra attacking players on and pushed hard for the equalizer. The Terriers scored in the final three minutes to salvage a 2-2 tie with these teams met in the regular season, but this time the Bison defense remained steadfast. Goalkeeper Jenna Hall came off her line to intercept two crosses, the defense dealt with one late corner kick, and they kept the ball mostly out of harm’s way as the clock ticked down.
Bucknell was able to win two key throw-ins in the final minute and had possession in the Boston University end as the final seconds melted away.
The Bison had a couple of nervous moments early in the match, as Marli Rajacich struck the crossbar nine minutes in and then two minutes later Geovanna Pereira got in behind but pulled her shot wide.
Bucknell settled in from there, however, and ended up outshooting the Terriers 15-12. The Bison forced backup goalkeeper Celia Braun into eight saves. Braun came on just 74 seconds into the match after starter Gretchen Bennett left with an injury.
Bucknell was also dealt an early blow when midfielder Kenar Gelman left after only eight minutes, but the Bison bench had a big part in the victory. Senior co-captain Holly Burns, herself just returning from an injury, played 75 important minutes. Reserve forwards Parham and Kalli Wethern were in the middle of the scrum when the goal was scored, and Ashley Groeber also played a key 13 minutes in the second half.
Hall finished with four saves, and she made the All-Tournament Team along with Deda, senior co-captain Claire Mensi and junior defensive midfielder Petie Nassetta. The latter two won ball after ball as the Bison protected the lead. Outside backs Alana Carlucci and Leanne Engemann along with Mensi’s center back partner Brooke Tracey were also terrific once again.
The Bison will now take a four-match winning streak and an 11-7-3 overall record into the NCAA Tournament.
Bucknell’s previous NCAA appearances came in 2001, 2005, 2016 and 2017. The 2005 title also came as a No. 4 seed, back when it was a four-team format.
