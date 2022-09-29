SUNBURY — Charles H. Saylor, who has served as president judge for Northumberland County since 2017, plans to retire Jan. 6.
Saylor, who has been a judge in the county for 21 years, announced his pending retirement Tuesday morning, which will take effect on his 73rd birthday.
Saylor was sworn into office Jan. 3 after winning retention to his third 10-year term in the Nov. 2 general election. The judge said he wanted to retire in January to allow candidates for county judge to be placed on the ballot for the general election in November 2023.
In order for the position to be on the ballot in November, the seat has to be vacant for 10 months.
“I will miss all the people I had the privilege of working with and the satisfaction of doing this type of work, especially in areas where I can have positive impacts on people in the county,” Saylor said.
Saylor, who plans to apply for senior judge status, praised his staff, all other county court-related personnel, the commissioners, attorneys and his fellow judges for making his job a lot easier through the years.
He especially commended his longtime administrative assistant Cathy Poff, who has worked with Saylor since March 1992 when he was still in private practice. Poff also plans to retire Jan. 6.
The judge also praised his law clerk, Bettina Peluso, for her dedicated service.
No other judge has served a third term in the history of Northumberland County that dates to 1772.
Saylor said he would only be able to serve as judge until the end of 2025 when he turns 75. That same year, the 10-year terms of the other two county judges, Hugh A. Jones and Paige Rosini, will expire. Saylor said it wouldn’t be a good situation to have all three county judges potentially leave at the same time.
“I’m looking at the bigger picture and I think it’s time on my end to retire,” said Saylor.
Saylor said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 51 years, Marty, their two children, Amy and Matthew, and three grandchildren, and playing more golf during his retirement.
Saylor said he is proud of the progress made by the court during his tenure in which he has overseen numerous programs and the current renovations at the historic county courthouse.
He has spearheaded an effort with Northumberland County Children and Youth Services officials and juvenile probation officers to establish a truancy court that is scheduled to begin operations in October or November.
He takes great pride in accomplishing many of his goals on the bench. At the top of his list was establishing the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program in the county. The program provides children in the foster care system with a voice in court through trained volunteers.
Another foster care initiative was the celebration of all adoptions by holding an Adoption Day program in November every year.
Saylor has been active in his more than two decades on the bench in seeking out programs that could benefit youth in the county.
The judge has always supported treatment courts. The county presently has five specialty courts, including veterans treatment court that he launched in 2009.
As president judge, he has oversight of all court-related offices.
He has led by example to make the judicial system as effective as possible in moving cases to a just resolution. The court has remained open as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saylor also has served as chairman of the county prison board since 2017 and has helped guide the transition to a new jail in Coal Township that meets the county’s needs.
Saylor has a busy caseload in which he handles a wide variety of issues. He has presided over many high-profile criminal cases and complex civil litigation.
“One of the reasons I enjoy being a judge is the challenge of dealing with the variety of cases, and significance to the parties of the matters that come before me,” he said. “With my 20 plus years experience as a judge, I can effectively handle the increased caseloads of today. In doing my work, I strive to be not just knowledgeable of the law, but also use common sense.”
Saylor, of Point Township, was born in Bethlehem. He graduated in 1971 from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and earned his law degree from Dickinson School of Law in 1974.
Saylor served as a law clerk to President Judge Michael Kivko (1974-75) and Judge Samuel C. Ranck (1975-76) and was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 1974 and Federal Bar in 1979.
He had a private practice from 1976 to 2001 and was an associate with attorneys Roger V. Wiest and William Harvey Wiest, who later became a county judge. The law firm had subsequent partnerships with attorneys Robert Muolo, David Noon and William Swinehart.
