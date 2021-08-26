MILTON – Weeks before the 2021 season was scheduled to get underway, Milton head coach Phil Davis and his players were made aware that their brand-new football field wouldn’t be ready to use this year.
That means the Black Panthers are forced to play all 10 of their games this season on the road.
It’s not an enviable position for any team to be in, especially for a squad looking to rebound from a 1-6 campaign the year before.
Davis, however, says that obstacle is something that his players need to come to grips with, and deal with.
“It will be tough not playing any games at the new stadium complex, but that isn’t something that we can control, and we need to take care of things that we have control over and not worry about other things,” Davis said.
“I think playing 10 games on the road will be a challenge for any school or team, but we need to embrace that fact and make the most of it every week.”
Due to all of the changes and challenges the pandemic brought to the 2020 season, Milton never seemed to get going and the Black Panthers finished with a 1-6 record.
This season, Milton’s players will need to hit the ground running to better that mark. And, according to Davis, the Black Panthers are ready to go.
“After last season and how different that was, I think we are all looking forward to the season starting with some sort of ‘normalcy’ and we need to be ready to go. I think everyone is excited to be playing again this year considering how challenging last season was for everyone,” said Milton’s coach.
“Our goals this year are to compete on every play, win the play, and play the game in small segments and create success for us. I definitely feel like we will take steps forward this year and have a successful season. We are excited for the season to start and all the unique challenges we will face this year.
“We had a group of kids put in a lot of work in the off season and I am excited to see how that translates for them onto the field,” Davis added.
Two key cogs to Milton’s success this year will hinge on the play of junior quarterback/defensive back Xavier Minium and senior running back/linebacker Ashton Canelo.
The two players are the top two returnees in both rushing and receiving.
Last season, Canelo carried the ball 52 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns, while Minium had 18 rushes for 91 yards.
Through the air, Minium caught 14 passes for 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns, plus Canelo had 13 catches for 113 yards and a pair of scores.
“Any time you can get two key figures like Xavier and Ashton back it is a positive. They have started for us since their freshman years, so I am excited for them to have really great seasons,” said Davis. “We will expect a lot from them, but I know they are up for the challenge. We will need everyone to step up for us to have the success we are looking for.
“They will be used in a variety of ways — both as pass catchers and as runners, added Milton’s coach.
Minium, apparently, will also get the chance to throw the ball this year as well. As of right now, the quarterback position is up for grabs between Minium and sophomore Peyton Rearick.
“As far as the quarterback position goes it is an open competition right now between Xavier and Peyton. Both have played well this offseason and have worked tremendously hard,” said Davis. “The quarterback position is the most difficult position to play in any sport and so much is asked of them, but I feel confident that those two young men will rise to the challenge and play well for us.”
Running back will be a position by committee for Milton.
“We will have a variety of players carrying the ball, but it will start with Ashton, Xavier and Peyton.
Defensively, Canelo and Minium will be starters at linebacker and defensive back, respectively, but the Black Panthers will have plenty more to lean on then just those two.
“We return a lot of players on the defensive side of the ball, and we are excited to see their development. I think our defensive line will have a solid rotation with Farrell Sipe, Cole Goodwin, Nate Rauch and several others that will contribute,” Davis said. “Our linebackers will be led by Canelo, but we have others that return in Nolan Loss, Gary Verdinelli, Mason Rowe, Trey Locke, Chris Doyle, Dylan Ando and Luke Goodwin.
Our secondary is led by Minium, but we return all our starters from last year in Rearick, Quadir Herbert and Dylan Reiff,” added Milton’s coach.
Defense is no doubt a strength for Milton, but if everything comes together then the Black Panthers can have a successful season.
“I think our strength lies in our defense and the experience they return as a group, but we have some key offensive players returning, and if we can gel as a group offensively, we will be fine,” Davis said. “Obviously, one of the main keys for us is to stay healthy and put our best players on the field. The early part of the season is key for us also to begin to have success and build off that each week.
“I don’t think anyone in the HAC-I is an easy game and I think each week will be a challenge for us,” added Milton’s coach. “We need to control us and take care of what we do every week, and we look forward to the challenges that are in front of us on a daily and weekly basis.”
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Phil Davis, 5th season.
Assistant coaches: Matt Wenrich (DC), Curt Zettlemoyer (OC), Josh Bradley (OL/DL), Nate Minium (DB), Brady Chappell (QB/RB), Brandon Bower (LB), Mike Adams (OC/DC assistant),Mike Bergey (OL/DL).
Last year’s records: 1-6 (0-6 HAC-I).
Key losses from last season: Josh Daub and Ethan Rowe.
Roster
Jersey No.;Name;Grade;Position;Height;Weight
2 Trace Witter;11;PK;5-8;150
3 Xavier Minium;11;QB, DB;6-2;175
7 Chris Doyle;7;RB, LB;5-10;190
8 Ashton Canelo;12;RB, LB;6-1;205
10 Quadir Herbert;12;WR, DB;5-9;165
11 Dylan Reiff;11;WR, DB;5-9;160
12 Trey Locke;10;RB, LB;5-8;170
14 Gehrig Baker;11;WR, DB;6-1;155
15 Luke Goodwin;10;RB, LB;6-0;160
22 Dylan Ando;11;RB, LB;6-0;165
37 Mason Rowe;10;RB, LB;5-9;200
51 Nolan Loss;11;OL, LB;6-0;245
54 Paul Gauliveya;12;OL, DL;6-1;225
55;Farrell Sipe;12;OL, DL;5-9;225
56 Ethan Fisher;11;OL, DL;6-1;250
60 Jon Swales;10;OL, DL;5-8;185
63 Gary Verdinelli;10;OL, LB;6-3;190
65 Nate Faubian;12;OL, DL;6-0;300
66 Jaylen Jovel;12;OL, DL;6-2;325
68 Hunter Zettlemoyer;10;OL, DL;6-3;225
70 Paul Rohland;11;OL, DL;6-0;250
77 Austin Mitch;11;OL, DL;6-1;220
86 Ashton Krall;11;WR, DB;6-4;175
Luis Hernandez;12;WR, DB;5-8;160
Nolan Miller;12;OL, DL;6-2;280
Alex Pearson;12;WR, DB;5-11;155
Nate Rauch;12;OL, DL;5-10;220
Talen Hoffer;11;RB, LB;5-9;160
Ethan Minium;11;OL, LB;5-9;160
Talen Strous;11;OL, DL;5-10;250
Peyton Rearick;10;QB, LB;5-9;155
Alex Bennett;9;OL, DL;5-9;200
Lucas Ditty;9;WR, DB;5-8;140
Braydon Gaugler;9;OL, DL;5-9;280
Chris Hernandez;9;WR, DB;5-9;140
Dom Lytle;9;RB, LB;5-8;160
Luke Maturani;9;WR, LB;5-10;155
Izayah Minium;9;QB, LB;5-9;140
Hayden Patterson;9;WR, DB;6-0;155
Landon Rider;9;RB, LB;5-11;150
Cale Walter;9;RB, LB;5-6;125
Ryder Willis;9;RB, LB;5-8;150
