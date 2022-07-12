Sudden Squall

Editor’s note: In partnership with the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, and the Milton Public Library, each Tuesday The Standard-Journal is publishing this Breakfast Serials story.
Chapter Six: The Van Kull Channel
THE STORY SO FAR: Captain Bates is on board the disabled Columbine. On the Neptune, first mate Mr. Oliver became ill, so Thaddeus had to take the wheel. Heading into New York, it becomes hard to see, and the Neptune is heading into a dangerous channel.
Thad, straining to see through the soupy mist, stared straight ahead. The narrow Van Kull Channel was marked by a few red buoys that only suggested the way. Experienced harbor pilots and captains like Thad’s pa knew the exact passage. But Thad had passed through many times. He just hoped he could remember everything. And while the mist was getting thicker, the water was calmer here.
The swirling mist was so dense, ships suddenly loomed into view, only to vanish. Thad hoped they were being seen. When the mist momentarily shifted, he saw that the harbor was swarming with boats. He caught glimpses of people at work at the wharfs, too. Behind them loomed the city’s crowded brick, stone, and wooden buildings.
“How’s the Columbine?” he called.
Abigail peered out. “Looks good,” she said. “Think Pa knows what’s happened here?”
“Can’t,” said Thad, shifting the rudder wheel as the Neptune lurched with another sudden burst of wind.
“Guess not,” said Abigail, back at her front window perch. “Hope Mr. Oliver will be all right.” Every few moments she gave whistle signals.
A Staten Island ferry was coming toward them. “Ferry!” Thad called. “Signal her.”
Abigail did.
The double-headed ferry responded with two short blasts.
“She’s saying she wants to pass port side,” said Thad. “Tell her we understand.”
Abigail gave an echoing two short blasts to the ferryboat.
Thad adjusted the Neptune’s direction to the starboard side. The ferry passed safely.
“You did that good,” said Abigail.
Thad nodded. Afraid to relax, he dared not look anywhere but forward. Yet it was becoming harder to see, which scared him a lot. Don’t mess up now, he heard himself thinking.
Thad guided the Neptune past Battery Park at the tip of Manhattan. The waves were less choppy, the rain almost gone, but the mist remained. Everything was damp, clammy.
“We’re in the Hudson River,” he announced, feeling thirsty despite all the water. “Keep that whistle sounding.”
Abigail did as told.
As Thad leaned forward in an attempt to see better, he gasped. A huge iron ship had just pulled out of a wharf and was moving across the Neptune’s bow.
Thad’s stomach seemed to tumble.
“Another stupid captain!” Abigail shouted. “He shouldn’t be doing that!”
“Whistle cord!” cried Thad. “They must not have seen us. We need to pass her.”
The Neptune’s whistle shrilled. The iron ship’s response was two angry blasts of her own. Thad, fighting panic, could see that the big boat wasn’t going to let the Neptune go by.
“What do I do?” cried Abigail.
Having no answer, Thad glanced forward and aft. There wasn’t enough room for both the Neptune and Columbine to pass the big ship safely. If they didn’t stop, the huge boat would strike the Neptune.
“Emergency signal,” Thad cried, heart thudding in his chest. “Four blasts!”
The Neptune’s whistle shrieked.
“Mr. Pordine!” Thad shouted toward the speaking tube. “Stop engines!”
The paddle wheels stopped revolving. The Neptune trembled. But carried by its momentum, the ship kept gliding forward.
Abigail all but hung on the whistle cord, making it screech.
“Reverse engines!” Thad screamed toward the tube.
The engine squealed.
As the paddle wheels churned into reverse, the Neptune shook violently. Frothing water splashed as high as the pilothouse. Thad, eyes fixed on the looming iron ship, held his breath. Slowly, painfully, the Neptune stopped its forward motion. It began to creep backward.
The iron ship swept past the Neptune, its heavy swell causing the smaller freighter to bob like a tub toy.
Momentarily, Thad felt relief, only to have a ghastly realization. The Neptune had stopped moving. But not the Columbine. Of course it wouldn’t!
He jumped to a window and looked back. Sure enough, the Columbine was bearing down on them.
Thad leaped for the speaking tube. “Forward!” he yelled. “Four strokes forward!”
The engine screamed as if in pain. The paddle wheels stopped revolving. The Neptune slowed its backward motion. Thad held his breath until the wheels started to reverse, so abruptly the Neptune’s bow dipped. Waves crashed over the bow. Next moment the boat rose up and began to creep forward. Even so, the Columbine was still coming down.
Thad grasped the situation. Knowing he had to change direction, he threw himself at the wheel—but couldn’t move it. The water turbulence was too great.
“Abigail,” Thad cried. “Help!”
Abigail dashed forward. Thad and Abigail put all their weight onto the wheel, managing to turn it so that the Neptune came about.
They eased out of the oncoming Columbine’s path.
Thad ran back to the window. “Hurrah!” he shouted. “The towrope’s pulled tight. We’re okay!” Heart working so hard it brought pain to his chest, throat hurting from so much yelling, muscles aching, Thad allowed himself a sigh of relief. He wiped his eyes clear of wet hair, then looked up to let the cooling rain blow upon his face.
“Steady,” he called toward the tube. “Steady as is.”
“What the blazes was that all about?” came Mr. Pordine’s voice.
“We’re fine,” Thad said, keeping his eyes forward.
They continued slowly up the Hudson River. “Abigail!” yelled Thad. “Signals!”
Abigail sounded the horn.
Squinting into the mist, Thad could see Pier Forty-two ahead of them. He knew it well, a multiple ferry terminal shaped like a gigantic letter U, wide enough, deep enough, so that it would be easy to turn into.
Next moment Thad’s stomach felt like it flipped over. He hadn’t looked deeply into the pier. A crowded Hudson River paddle steamboat, the Albany, was pulling straight out of the pier, coming right in front of them.
To his horror, the Albany, the Neptune, and the Columbine were about to smash together in one gigantic collision. All he could thing was, What do I do now?
To be continued...
