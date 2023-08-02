In 1934, German President Paul von Hindenburg died, paving the way for Adolf Hitler’s complete takeover.
In 1939, Albert Einstein signed a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging creation of an atomic weapons research program.
In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, seizing control of the oil-rich emirate.
