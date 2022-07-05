Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival
LEWISBURG — Registration for the Lewisburg Arts Council Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Brushstrokes, Fourth and Market streets, Lewisburg.
Pre-registration can be completed at www.lewisburgartscouncil.org. Artists need to supply their own chalk.
Chalk art can be completed at any time along Market Street, from Second to Fifth streets, with judging from 6 to 7:45 p.m. and winners announced at 8 p.m. in front of Brushtrokes.
Artists of all ages are invited, with prizes awarded to the top three in five age groups. Additionally, prizes will be awarded for best Lewisburg theme, incorporation of nature and Oceans of Possibilities. Prizes are sponsored by Sholley Insurance Agency, Brushstrokes, and PurityCandy.
Treats for younger artists will be provided by the Lewisburg Deli and the Cookie Dude. Coupons for treats will be available at registration.
The 2022 featured artist will be Kasey Uhter, a previous prize winner.
Lewisburg Cheerleaders will offer face painting as a fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. near Third and Market streets, at the Post Office.
Entertainment includes a performance by DePorterland.
Saturday, July 9 is the rain date.
Historical society holds open house
MILTON — The Milton Historical Society will be holding its monthly open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Cameron House, 5340 Route 405, Milton.
Exhibits featuring archival pictures and artifacts from the 1972 flooding surrounding Milton will be on display.WMLP radio station coverage of Hurricane Agnes and its subsequent destruction left in its path and the heroism displayed during that time will be featured in the gallery.
Tours of the society home, named in honor of James Cameron, will be available. The Cameron House is handicapped accessible and there is no admission price.
Heritage event
WATSONTOWN — “An Evening of Songs and Stories about Montour County Heritage with Van Wagner” will be held starting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 11, at California Grange 941, 17 California Road, Watsontown.
The event will include food and community exhibits from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a concert by Van Wagner.
Wagner has released 31 original albums and published a book, titled “Coal Dust Rust and Saw Dust.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.