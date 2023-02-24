Friday, Feb. 24

Boys basketball

District 4 Class 4A playoffs

No. 5 Mifflinburg at No. 4 Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Milton at No. 3 Athens, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling

District 4 Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Boys wrestling

District 4 Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.

Men’s basketball

Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Women’s basketball

American at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Boys wrestling

PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional, TBA

Saturday, March 4

College wrestling

Bucknell at EIWA Championships, TBA

Sunday, March 5

College wrestling

Bucknell at EIWA Championships, TBA

