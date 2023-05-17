Singer Taj Mahal is 81. Drummer Bill Bruford of Yes and King Crimson is 74. Singer-guitarist George Johnson of The Brothers Johnson is 70. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 70. Singer Enya is 62. Actor Craig Ferguson (“The Late Late Show,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 60. Keyboardist Page McConnell of Phish is 60. Actor David Eigenberg (“Sex and the City”) is 59. Guitarist O’Dell of Mint Condition is 58. Musician Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is 58. Actor Paige Turco (“The 100”) is 58. Actor Hill Harper (“CSI: NY,” ″He Got Game”) is 57. TV personality-interior designer Thom Filicia (“Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 54. Singer Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 53. Singer Darnell Van Rensalier of Shai is 53. Singer Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age is 50. Singer Andrea Corr of The Corrs is 49. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (“Heroes”) is 49. Singer Kandi Burruss (Xscape) (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 47. Actor Kat Foster (”’Til Death”) is 45. Singer-songwriter Passenger is 39. Dancer Derek Hough (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 38. Actor Tahj Mowry (“Smart Guy,” ″Kim Possible”) is 37. Actor Nikki Reed (“Twilight”) is 35. Actor Leven Rambin (“The Hunger Games,” ″Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 33.
