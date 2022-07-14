Friday, July 15
• “Healthy Snacks — What to look for when making snacks,” 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg. Presented by Melissa Logan.
• Baby Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon, ages 0-2, The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Mah Jongg, 1 to 3 p.m., West End Library, 45 Ballpark Rd., Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• LCM Summer Chill, 4 to 6 p.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, 570-768-4914.
Saturday, July 16
• A.C. Gilbert Heritage Society National Convention, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. www.acghs.org
• “May the Force Be With You” Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-maytheforce22 (R) ($)
• Celebration at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Noll-Spangler Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg.
• ex-STREAM Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Cloud in a Jar, 570-768-4914.
• Saturday Baby Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon, ages 0-2, The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Summer Reading wrap-up party, 11 a.m. to noon, Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway St., Milton. 570-742-7111. (R)
• Blueberry and Bluegrass Festival, noon to 10 p.m. Mifflinburg Community Park, 211 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg. Blueberry treats and authentic bluegrass music.
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS Cruise-In, 5 to 8 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Sunday, July 17
• Dale-Engle-Walker House tours, 1 and 2:30 p.m., 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. 570-524-8666 or info@unioncopahistory.com.
• Mark Twain, as portrayed by Robb Warren, 2 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum, 858 West Fourth St., Williamsport.
Tuesday, July 19
• American Legion Department Service Officer Bill McGovern available to meet with veterans, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 106 Arch St., Sunbury. 570-286-5885. (R)
Wednesday, July 20
• Blood pressure screening, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Rd., Middleburg. 570-837-6200.
• Music in the Park, Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Sunday, July 24
• Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., 109 Main St, Watsontown.
