MILTON — Motorists are advised that a roadwork project will take along Interstate 80 in Northumberland County.
On Tuesday, April 11 through Thursday, April 13, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing side dozing along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 211 and mile marker 214, which is located east of the Route 15 interchange.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being completed. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.
Side dozing is the removal of excess material build that builds up under the guide rail. Removing the material improves drainage and allows water to flow freely away from the roadway.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.
