NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. William Byron, 628; 2. Martin Truex, 607; 3. Kyle Busch, 592; 4. Christopher Bell, 591; 5. Ross Chastain, 575; 6. Denny Hamlin, 561; 7. Ryan Blaney, 553; 8. Kyle Larson, 531; 9. Kevin Harvick, 530; 10. Joey Logano, 518; 11. Chris Buescher, 506; 12. Brad Keselowski, 504; 13. Tyler Reddick, 475; 14. Ricky Stenhouse, 445; 15. Daniel Suarez, 407; 16. Michael McDowell, 407.
Xfinity: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 678; 2. Austin Hill, 662; 3. Cole Custer, 633; 4. Justin Allgaier, 624; 5. Chandler Smith, 526; 6. Josh Berry, 518; 7. Sam Mayer, 480; 8. Daniel Hemrick, 475; 9. Sammy Smith, 463; 10. Sheldon Creed, 460; 11. Riley Herbst, 440; 12. Parker Kligerman, 434.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 530; 2. Zane Smith, 504; 3. Ty Majeski, 479; 4. Ben Rhodes, 477; 5. Grant Enfinger, 469; 6. Christian Eckes, 450; 7. Carson Hocevar, 418; 8. Matt DiBenedetto, 389; 9. Nick Sanchez, 386; 10. Matt Crafton, 385.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.