Actor Rosemary Harris is 96. Actor David McCallum is 90. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 83. Singer Bill Medley is 83. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 83. R&B singer Freda Payne is 81. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 78. Singer David Bromberg is 78. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 78. Rock singer-musician Lol Creme (10cc) is 76. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 76. Actor Jeremy Irons is 75. Actor Twiggy Lawson is 74. TV personality Joan Lunden is 73. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois (lan-WAH’) is 72. Actor Scott Colomby is 71. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 71. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 68. Rock singer Lita Ford is 65. Actor Kevin Hooks is 65. Actor Carolyn McCormick is 64. Actor-comedian Cheri Oteri is 61. Country singer Jeff Bates is 60. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 59. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 57. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 54. Actor Victor Williams is 53. Actor Sanaa Lathan is 52. Actor Stephanie J. Block is 51. Rock singer A. Jay Popoff (Lit) is 50. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 49. TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 47. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney is 47. Folk-rock singers-musicians Sara and Tegan Quin are 43. Actor Columbus Short is 41. Rapper Eamon is 40. Actor Kevin Zegers is 39. Actor Danielle Panabaker is 36. Actor Katrina Bowden is 35.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Lewisburg board fills vacancy
- Former fire department treasurer sentenced to 10 years probation
- Backup QB leads Mifflinburg to win
- Lewisburg woman charged in assault of 12 year old
- Mifflinburg man charged following police standoff
- Warrior Run and Mifflinburg both claim golf wins
- Milton's boys and girls dominate quad meet
- John W. Brown
- HS Roundup: Mifflinburg field hockey suffers first loss of the season
- A boogie on Bound
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.