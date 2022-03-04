Friday, March 4
Boys wrestling
PIAA Class 2A Regionals at Williamsport H.S., 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
District 4 Class 4A playoffs (at Mount Carmel H.S.)
No. 6 Lewisburg vs. No. 1 Shamokin, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Milton vs. No. 2 Central Columbia, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Boys wrestling
PIAA Class 2A Regionals at Williamsport H.S., 9 a.m.
Boys basketball
District 4 Class 4A playoffs
Championship game
No. 1 Lewisburg vs. No. 3 Athens, TBA
Consolation game
No. 4 Mifflinburg vs. No. 2 Shamokin (at Milton H.S.), 7:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Patriot League first round
College wrestling
Bucknell at EIWA Championships, Ithaca, N.Y.
Sunday, March 6
Men’s basketball
Patriot League semifinals
College wrestling
Bucknell at EIWA Championships, Ithaca, N.Y.
