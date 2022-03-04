Friday, March 4

Boys wrestling

PIAA Class 2A Regionals at Williamsport H.S., 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

District 4 Class 4A playoffs (at Mount Carmel H.S.)

No. 6 Lewisburg vs. No. 1 Shamokin, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Milton vs. No. 2 Central Columbia, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Boys wrestling

PIAA Class 2A Regionals at Williamsport H.S., 9 a.m.

Boys basketball

District 4 Class 4A playoffs

Championship game

No. 1 Lewisburg vs. No. 3 Athens, TBA

Consolation game

No. 4 Mifflinburg vs. No. 2 Shamokin (at Milton H.S.), 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Patriot League first round

College wrestling

Bucknell at EIWA Championships, Ithaca, N.Y.

Sunday, March 6

Men’s basketball

Patriot League semifinals

College wrestling

Bucknell at EIWA Championships, Ithaca, N.Y.

