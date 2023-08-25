In 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.
In 2009, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, the liberal lion of the U.S. Senate, died at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after a battle with a brain tumor.
In 2022, Regulators approved California’s plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
