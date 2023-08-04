NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Martin Truex, 744; 2. Denny Hamlin, 705; 3. William Byron, 701; 4. Christopher Bell, 653; 5. Kyle Busch, 648; 6. Kevin Harvick, 634; 7. Ross Chastain, 626; 8. Kyle Larson, 619; 9. Ryan Blaney, 614; 10. Joey Logano, 609; 11. Brad Keselowski, 603; 12. Tyler Reddick, 602; 13. Chris Buescher, 598; 14. Ricky Stenhouse, 514; 15. Bubba Wallace, 506; 16. Michael McDowell, 470.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 775; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 761; 3. Justin Allgaier, 735; 4. Cole Custer, 691; 5. Josh Berry, 612; 6. Sam Mayer, 593; 7.Chandler Smith, 588; 8. Daniel Hemrick, 579; 9. Sammy Smith, 557; 10. Riley Herbst, 430; 11. Sheldon Creed, 527; 12. Parker Kligerman, 505.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 2030; 2. Zane Smith, 2022; 3. Carson Hocevar, 2021; 4. Christian Eckes, 2019; 5. Grant Enfinger, 2017; 6. Ty Majeski, 2015; 7. Ben Rhodes, 2013; 8. Nick Sanchez, 2005; 9. Matt DiBenedetto, 2002; 10. Matt Crafton, 2022.
