Actor Elliott Gould is 85. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 71. Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 68. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 67. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 67. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 64. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 56. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 55. Actor Carla Gugino is 52. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 48. Actor John Hensley is 46. Actor Kate Simses is 44. Actor Jennifer Landon is 40. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 38. Actor-singer Lea Michele is 37. Actor Charlotte Ritchie is 34. Actor Nicole Gale Anderson is 33. MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 31. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 30.
