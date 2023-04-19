1861: U.S. President Lincoln ordered a blockade of Confederate ports.
1943: The Warsaw Ghetto uprising against Nazi rule began. The Jews were able to fight off the Germans for 28 days.
1982: NASA named Sally Ride to be first woman astronaut. NASA named Guion S. Bluford Jr. as the first African-American astronaut.
