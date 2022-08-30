Tuesday, Aug. 30
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg at Benton, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Wyoming Area, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Milton, 7 p.m.
Boy/girls cross country
Loyalsock, Selinsgrove, Southern at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Midd-West at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Milton at Jersey Shore, 3:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Boys soccer
Montoursville at Milton, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Williamsport at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.
Muncy at Milton, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Warrior Run, Midd-West, Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 5 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Boys soccer
Lewisburg at Lower Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Lower Dauphin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Danville, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Muncy at Milton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Milton at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
College football
Penn State at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
