Tuesday, Aug. 30

Boys soccer

Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lewisburg at Benton, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Wyoming Area, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Milton, 7 p.m.

Boy/girls cross country

Loyalsock, Selinsgrove, Southern at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Midd-West at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 3:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Boys soccer

Montoursville at Milton, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Williamsport at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Muncy at Milton, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Warrior Run, Midd-West, Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 5 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Boys soccer

Lewisburg at Lower Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lower Dauphin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Danville, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Muncy at Milton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Milton at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

College football

Penn State at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.