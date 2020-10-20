CATAWISSA — Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 42, from the Catawissa Borough line to Poor House Road in Conyngham Township, near Weiser State Park.
Crack sealing will take place through Friday, Oct. 23, during daylight hours, weather permitting.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.
