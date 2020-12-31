YIR Nursing COVID outbreak

MILTON — One day after reporting 13 residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center died of COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Aug. 19, announced a National Guard team had been deployed to assist with the situation at the center.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller issued a press release outlining the multiple steps their agencies were taking to assist with the COVID-19 outbreak at the center.
“First and foremost, our shared goal is to protect the residents and staff at the facility — and all long-term care facilities in the commonwealth — as we battle COVID-19,” Levine said. “The Department of Health took another step to help Milton by placing a temporary manager at the facility to ensure proper infection control procedures are being followed and that the operators of the facility are doing their job to protect residents and staff. Keeping this virus out of nursing homes is on all of us, and we must all do our part — starting with wearing a mask when we are around other people.”
The Pennsylvania National Guard — at the direction of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) — sent a team to the center to conduct an assessment, and provide training and testing on personal protective equipment (PPE). A second team was then sent to provide 24-hour staffing support for five days. Their support included housekeeping and food services to support the Department of Health’s mission.
The temporary manager, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton, was placed as a result of a regulatory action taken by the Department of Health due to deficiencies found at the facility.
A lengthy report released Wednesday, Sept. 23, by the DOH alleged the center “failed to implement measures to prevent and/or contain COVID-19” in two of its units.
According to the report, the facility’s infection control program coordinator reported on Aug. 2 that a nurse’s aide had not been feeling well for about one week.
The aide noted having symptoms of COVID-19 on July 25, and worked July 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31, the report said. The aide was tested for COVID-19 on Aug. 3 and on Aug. 7 a positive result was received.
A second nurse’s aide also noted having symptoms of COVID-19 on July 25, the report said. That employee worked July 25-26. A test collected Aug. 1 came back as positive for COVID-19.
Another nurse’s aide started experiencing a headache and head congestion Aug. 1. She worked Aug. 4, 5, 6 and 8. According to the report, that aide was tested for COVID-19 on Aug. 4, and received a positive test result.
Another employee, whose position was not identified, noted having a sore throat, fever and headache on Aug. 7. That employee worked Aug. 8 and 9, and was tested for COVID-19 Aug. 10. That test also came back positive, the report said.
An interview the DOH conducted with the facility’s administrator and infection control program coordinator at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 11 revealed that on Aug. 7, the facility converted its west unit into a “red isolation zone,” the report said.
A “red isolation zone” is defined in the report as the “highest level of isolation precautions for nursing units with known COVID-19 positive residents.”
Nate Wardle, DOH press secretary, said any sanctions against nursing facilities are made public when they are finalized. No sanctions against the Milton facility were noted in a September report provided by Wardle.
He said a sanction is made public after being finalized in case there is an appeal of the sanction filed.
“This often can take a significant amount of time from when the sanction is first signed by the department to when it is finalized,” Wardle said.
One day after the report was issued, the DOH confirmed that 35 residents of the facility had died of COVID-19 since the outbreak.
In addition, 108 residents and 59 employees were listed has having contracted the virus.
Four months after the outbreak at the Milton center, a similar outbreak occurred at its sister facility, the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
On Nov. 30, just one day after a release on the Watsontown center’s website announced 70 residents had contracted the virus, an attorney for a firm representing facility owner Bedrock Care confirmed 82 cases among residents.
Along with the 82 confirmed cases, Steven D. Weiner, an attorney with Kaufman Borgeest and Ryan LLP, said one resident has died after contracting the virus. In total, 23 residents died after contracting COVID-19.
Sixty-six staff members were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
The facility has a capacity of 125 residents.
“In an effort to further defeat the virus, Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation formed an alliance with Geisinger Health to offer on-site care and were able to provide intravenous antibody infusion of medication (remdesivir) to certain residents who met approved criteria to receive this therapy, which has been approved for emergent use to treat COVID-plus patients,” Weiner said.
He said the facility cohorts residents into designated zones, screens staff at the beginning of each shift, and screens residents with rapid testing.
