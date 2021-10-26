Loyalsock Lancers (5-4, 2-2 HAC-III)

Aug. 27 BLOOMSBURG W 34-14

Sept. 3 SHIKELLAMY L 42-13

Sept. 10 at Southern Columbia L 51-15

Sept. 17 DANVILLE W 26-21

Sept. 24 at Montoursville L 26-21

Oct. 1 TROY L 42-14

Oct. 8 at Lewisburg W 48-24 (at Loyalsock 10-25)

Oct. 15 MOUNT CARMEL L 60-41

Oct. 22 at Hughesville W 41-14

Oct. 29 at Warrior Run (Loyalsock)

WARRIOR RUN

Score by quarters

Opponent        125 125 95 49 - 384

Warrior Run    13 26 24 26 - 89

TEAM STATISTICS

Opponent Warrior Run

1st downs 148 66

Rushes-yds 267-2,128 196-282

Passing yards 822 1,221

Passing 61-87-3 86-170-25

Fumbles-lost 24-12 18-10

Penalties-yds 53-435 50-407

INDIVIDUALS

Rushing: Justin Blair 36-55; Sam Hall 47-119, 2TD; Logan Smedley 31-47; Team 11(-120), Newton 13-19; Roman Pierce, 21-48; Ian Jones 2-5; Thomas Royles 23-97 TD; Isaac Sherman 2-1; Gavin Getz 4(-27); Trey Nicholas 1(-1); Ethan Carper 2-0; Eli Butler 5-2

Passing: Newton 84-173-23, 1,094 yards, 9TDs; Hall 0-1-1; Getz 2-4-1, 9 yards

Receiving: Thomas 34-519 7TDs; Ian Jones 3-26; Sam Hall 7-99; Smedley 10-93, TD; Isaac Butler 3-59; Isaiah Betz 3-42; Carter Marr 11-138 TD; Blair 3(-1); Pierce 1-9; Gavin Hunter 1-8; Eli Butler 1(-2)

INTs: Butler, Austin Confer

Warrior Run Defenders (0-8, 0-2 HAC-III)

Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)

Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14

Sept. 10 at Montgomery L 46-13

Sept. 17 at Central Columbia L 27-26

Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Loyalsock) L 46-7

Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville) L 64-6

Oct. 8 at Northwest L 42-7

Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville) L 42-7

Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel L 68-9

Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)

