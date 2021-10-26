Loyalsock Lancers (5-4, 2-2 HAC-III)
Aug. 27 BLOOMSBURG W 34-14
Sept. 3 SHIKELLAMY L 42-13
Sept. 10 at Southern Columbia L 51-15
Sept. 17 DANVILLE W 26-21
Sept. 24 at Montoursville L 26-21
Oct. 1 TROY L 42-14
Oct. 8 at Lewisburg W 48-24 (at Loyalsock 10-25)
Oct. 15 MOUNT CARMEL L 60-41
Oct. 22 at Hughesville W 41-14
Oct. 29 at Warrior Run (Loyalsock)
WARRIOR RUN
Score by quarters
Opponent 125 125 95 49 - 384
Warrior Run 13 26 24 26 - 89
TEAM STATISTICS
Opponent Warrior Run
1st downs 148 66
Rushes-yds 267-2,128 196-282
Passing yards 822 1,221
Passing 61-87-3 86-170-25
Fumbles-lost 24-12 18-10
Penalties-yds 53-435 50-407
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Justin Blair 36-55; Sam Hall 47-119, 2TD; Logan Smedley 31-47; Team 11(-120), Newton 13-19; Roman Pierce, 21-48; Ian Jones 2-5; Thomas Royles 23-97 TD; Isaac Sherman 2-1; Gavin Getz 4(-27); Trey Nicholas 1(-1); Ethan Carper 2-0; Eli Butler 5-2
Passing: Newton 84-173-23, 1,094 yards, 9TDs; Hall 0-1-1; Getz 2-4-1, 9 yards
Receiving: Thomas 34-519 7TDs; Ian Jones 3-26; Sam Hall 7-99; Smedley 10-93, TD; Isaac Butler 3-59; Isaiah Betz 3-42; Carter Marr 11-138 TD; Blair 3(-1); Pierce 1-9; Gavin Hunter 1-8; Eli Butler 1(-2)
INTs: Butler, Austin Confer
Warrior Run Defenders (0-8, 0-2 HAC-III)
Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)
Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14
Sept. 10 at Montgomery L 46-13
Sept. 17 at Central Columbia L 27-26
Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Loyalsock) L 46-7
Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville) L 64-6
Oct. 8 at Northwest L 42-7
Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville) L 42-7
Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel L 68-9
Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.