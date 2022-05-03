Tuesday, May 3

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Crestwood, 5:30 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Bloomsburg at Milton (DH), 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

Girls softball

Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Boys baseball

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Danville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Lewisburg at Altoona Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Purple and White Invitational (at Shamokin H.S.), 2 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia Invitational, TBA

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.

