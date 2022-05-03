Tuesday, May 3
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Crestwood, 5:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Bloomsburg at Milton (DH), 2 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Girls softball
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Boys baseball
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Danville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Lewisburg at Altoona Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Purple and White Invitational (at Shamokin H.S.), 2 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia Invitational, TBA
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.
