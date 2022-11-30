One last show

LEWISBURG — A holiday craft show will be held one final time before the organizers call it a career.
For the past eight years, Karen Teichman and daughter-business partner Christine Teichman-Carl of C&K's Unique Creations and Events, have been holding craft fairs in the Lewisburg area.
This year will be a bit different. C&K's stepped up to the plate to continue an annual holiday craft show at Brookpark Farms, 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg.
Receiving a call from a local crafter, Teichman and Clark worked quickly with the property owners and the artists and crafters involved and the event will continue.
Teichman said this will be the last year for the event as she and her daughter are planning on retiring from the event-planning business.
The holiday craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg. Fifty arts, crafts and food vendors are expected to participate.
“We wanted this to be a unique craft fair with everything present being hand made,” Teichman said.
There is one exception, as Country Vale Alpacas will be selling T-shirts as a fundraiser for Haven to Home Canine Rescue.
Teichman said crafter Brenda Bachman, who makes soaps, will be collecting bags of dog food to donate to Haven to Home. Bachman will be giving a free bar of handmade soap to anyone donating a bag of dog food for the organization.
Santa will arrive at noon Saturday, during the show. There will also be face painting for the children who attend.
MusiCraft, a group focused predominantly on Celtic/Irish folk and pub music, will provide strolling music as the singers will be dressed in Victorian-era costumes.
"We have over 50 participants, offering fresh greens, wreaths, swags and many decorations to make the holiday festive," Teichman said. "Talented woodworkers will be on hand with hand sculpted ornaments, big-bold snowflakes and fun, wooden snowmen and more."
