About the Appalachian Trail (AT)
• The longest hiking-only footpath in the world comes in at over 2,130 miles and runs through 14 states from Maine to the north to Georgia to the south.
• An estimated 3 million visitors step foot onto the trail over the course of a year.
• Northbound hikers (NOBO) can expect some winter weather as they typically start in February and March at Mount Springer, Ga. NOBOs typically finish in August and September at Mount Katahdin, Maine.
The AT in Pa.
• The trail comes in at just under 230 miles and NOBO extends from Pen Mar on the Maryland border to the Delaware Water Gap at the New Jersey border.
• The midpoint of the AT can be found at the Pine Grove Furnace State Forest, near Gardners, where the trail runs through the heart of the park. The Appalachian Trail Museum is here as well.
The Applachian Trail Conservancy, www.appalachiantrail.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.