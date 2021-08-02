DUBOIS — The Warrior Run Little League Junior Division All-Stars fell Saturday 11-1 to Downingtown West in elimination brackeet at the state tournament in Dubois.
It was the second meeting of the two in the tournament, after the Northumberland Countians fell to the Section 7 winners in the opening game before rallying Friday to top Harborcreek, 5-0.
Warrior Run won District 13 and Section 3 titles to advance to the state tournament.
Warrior Run, after a 5-0 win against Harborcreek on Friday afternoon to stay alive, lost to the Section 7 champions for the second time.
Downingtown West hurler Brady Dowds allowed just one run while scattering seven hits in five innings of work. Downingtown carried a 5-0 lead into the fifth before plating six more.
