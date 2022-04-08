In 1513, explorer Juan Ponce de Leon and his expedition began exploring the Florida coastline.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered a freeze on wages and prices to combat inflation.
In 2010, President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed the New START treaty in Prague.
